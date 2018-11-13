One person injured in Renmore crash

Galway Bay fm newsroom – One person has been injured in a collision in the city this afternoon.(13/11)

The two car collision happened at the junction of Dublin Road and Renmore Road in the past hour.(1pm)

Gardaí are emergency services are at the scene and one person is being brought to hospital with non life threatening injuries.

Gardaí are directing traffic flow at the moment, but motorists travelling towards Renmore are advised to expect delays until the scene is cleared.