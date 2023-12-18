One person is dead following an early morning single vehicle crash on the N59 in Bushypark, just outside the city

The road has now re-opened following the 5.20am crash and vehicle fire which occurred near Killeen House





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Local guided diversions were in place, with the N59 closed to traffic both ways, and caused long delays at morning peak-time

The full extent of the crash is not yet known with the Garda Forensic Team working on site

One person is dead, but the examination of the vehicle and the scene is continuing this lunchtime

The post One person dead following early morning crash on N59 in Bushypark appeared first on Galway Bay FM.