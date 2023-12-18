One person dead following early morning crash on N59 in Bushypark
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
One person is dead following an early morning single vehicle crash on the N59 in Bushypark, just outside the city
The road has now re-opened following the 5.20am crash and vehicle fire which occurred near Killeen House
Local guided diversions were in place, with the N59 closed to traffic both ways, and caused long delays at morning peak-time
The full extent of the crash is not yet known with the Garda Forensic Team working on site
One person is dead, but the examination of the vehicle and the scene is continuing this lunchtime
