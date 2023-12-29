One person has been brought to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a road traffic incident on the M18 near Kiltiernan.

Gardaí and Emergency Services attended the scene at approximately 12.30pm, and the road has since reopened.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Elsewhere, Gardaí also attended a road traffic incident in Monivea earlier today.

No injuries have been reported at this time, the road has since reopened and investigations are ongoing.

The post One person brought to hospital after crash on M18 near Kiltiernan appeared first on Galway Bay FM.