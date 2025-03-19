One of two Galway County Council seats to be filled on Monday

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

One of the two vacant Galway County Council seats will be filled at Monday’s meeting at County Hall.

It follows the election of two councillors in the Loughrea Gort/Kinvara area to the Seanad over six weeks ago.

A Fianna Fáil candidate will be selected for Shane Curley’s vacant seat this weekend, but the wait will be a little longer for PJ Murphy’s replacement.

The selection convention for the seat left by Fianna Fáil’s Shane Curley, after his election to the Seanad, will be held this Sunday in Loughrea.

There are three candidates nominated – former councillor Michael Regan, Mark Larkin – who stood in the last local elections in the area, and Fidelma Curley, an aunt in law of Shane Curley.

Meanwhile, it’ll be another month before the other seat – left vacant by Fine Gael’s PJ Murphy also following his election to the Seanad – is filled.

Nominations for candidates are now open, and will close on April 1st, with the selection convention to be held on April 14th