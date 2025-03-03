One of Ireland's oldest men and Kinvara native dies aged 106

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

One of Ireland’s oldest men, Kinvara-native Alphonsus Corless, has died at the age of 106.

Born in 1918, he completed his Leaving Cert at Blackrock College Dublin in 1937 and was described as a keen hurler.

He graduated as a chemist in 1944 and lived and worked in Carlow for many years before retiring back to Galway, where he lived in Taylor’s Hill

Alphonsus was pre-deceased by his wife Beatty, and they had six children – as well as 13 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

His funeral will take place in the city tomorrow evening and Wednesday morning before he will be laid to rest at Mount Cross Cemetery in Kinvara