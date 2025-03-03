  • Services

Services

no_space

no_space

One of Ireland's oldest men and Kinvara native dies aged 106

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

One of Ireland's oldest men and Kinvara native dies aged 106
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

One of Ireland’s oldest men, Kinvara-native Alphonsus Corless, has died at the age of 106.

Born in 1918, he completed his Leaving Cert at Blackrock College Dublin in 1937 and was described as a keen hurler.

He graduated as a chemist in 1944 and lived and worked in Carlow for many years before retiring back to Galway, where he lived in Taylor’s Hill

Alphonsus was pre-deceased by his wife Beatty, and they had six children – as well as 13 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

His funeral will take place in the city tomorrow evening and Wednesday morning before he will be laid to rest at Mount Cross Cemetery in Kinvara

 

More like this:
no_space
Galway startups forge strong ties with Japan at "Konnichiwa Japan" event

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway startups have forged strong ties with Japan at...

no_space
UG Students' Union to launch accommodation and cost of living report at Leinster House

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMUniversity of Galway Students' Union is launching its...

no_space
Four Galway water quality projects receive grant funding

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMFour water quality projects across County Galway will...

no_space
Approval for two new special education rooms at Tierneevin National School

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMTierneevin National School in Gort is to get two new ...

no_space
Emergency services attending road traffic collision in Knocknacarra

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGardaí and Emergency services are at the scene of a r...

no_space
Local TD says uncertainty in Claregalway over ongoing liquidation of Xerotech completely unacceptable

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA local TD says there's great "uncertainty" in Clareg...

no_space
Events in City, Gort and Loughrea for Local Enterprise Week

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMEvents are taking place across Galway city and county...

no_space
Excellent quality 43-acre residential farm comes to market

A 43 acre residential farm near Portumna, Co Galway has just come on the market with Larkin Aucti...

no_space
Tánaiste says Government keen to see progress on new Emergency Department at UHG

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Tánaiste has indicated the Government is keen to ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up