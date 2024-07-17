One of the five local MEPs for this constituency is still undecided on the European Commission President vote.

Independent Ireland’s Ciaran Mullooly hopes to meet with Ursula von der Leyen ahead of her nomination to remain in the role.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Fine Gael’s Maria and Walsh and Nina Carberry have already declared their support for von der Leyen, while Fianna Fáil’s Barry Cowen and Independent Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan are set to oppose her in the vote.

Speaking in Strasbourg, Ciaran Mullooly says he remains undecided on whether to vote for von der Leyen despite his grouping in the Parliament, Renew Europe voting in favour of her re-election.

The post One of five local MEPs still undecided on European Commission President vote appeared first on Galway Bay FM.