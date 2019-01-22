Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost 1 million euro has been sanctioned for a Galway-led project to reduce carbon emissions from bogs.
The funding is part of an EU Interreg project aimed at developing new policies and methods to reduce carbon emissions on a local, national and European level.
The NUIG project will take place over the next three years monitoring piloting sites in the midlands using data generating technologies including drones.
One million euro for Galway-led survey on bog emissions
