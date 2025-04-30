One kilometre of aging water mains to be replaced in Clifden

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

One kilometre of aging water mains are to be replaced in Clifden

The water mains replacements works, which will take a few months, are now underway

A kilometre of aging mains will be replaced with new, modern pipes reducing the risk of bursts

This will provide a more secure and reliable water supply for residents and businesses

Uisce Eireann says the works are expected to be concluded by early autumn.

The works will take place along the N59 road from the Clifden Water Treatment Plant to the Clifden Reservoir.

The works, which will be carried out by Farrans Construction, will be limited to short sections at a time

They may require some short-term disruption to water supplies and some temporary traffic management