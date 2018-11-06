One in ten planning decisions in Galway appealed last year

More than one in every ten planning decisions in Galway City last year were appealed to An Bord Pleanála – a higher rate than the national average.

But just one of the appeals was successful in overturning the local authority’s decision.

Figures published in the Board’s Annual Report for 2017 show that in Galway City, there were 317 planning decisions made, of which, 36 were appealed (11.4%), which equated to 1.8% of all appeals nationally.

The rate of appeals was 11.4%, which is higher that the national average of 7.3%.

The highest rate of appeal was recorded in Dublin at 15.8%, while the lowest was in Monaghan at 2.5%.

There were 22 decisions made by the Board last year relating to Galway City appeals (there may have been a carry-over of decisions pending from 2016, and some from 2017 may not have been made until this year) – five Council decisions were upheld, 16 had planning conditions varied and one was overturned.

A breakdown of the figures shows that 23 of the appeals related to residential applications; four to retail; three to mixed-use developments; two to community facilities and one each to education, sport, transport and signs.

In County Galway, just nine planning decisions which were appealed to An Bórd Pleanála last year were reversed.

The 2017 report shows that 52 appeals were made against Galway County Council planning decisions last year, which equates to a rate of just 3.6%.

The figures show that in 2017, the local authority made 1,434 planning decisions – 52 of these were appealed (3.6%), which equated to just 2.5% of all decisions nationally which were appealed. Decisions were reached on 37 cases.

A breakdown of the decided cases shows that 11 had the local authority decisions upheld; 17 had decisions varied and nine had decisions overturned.

A breakdown of the 52 appeals lodged in the county in 2017 shows that 27 were residential applications; nine were agricultural; four for utilities; three for retail; three for community facilities; three for industry; two for education and one was sport-related.

Nationally, there were 28,077 planning decisions, of which 2,041 were appealed (a rate of 7.3%). A total of 1,427 decisions were reached, of which 314 were upheld, 775 had conditions varied and 338 overturned.