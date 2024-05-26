One day closure of R355 at Magheranearla due to roadworks

There will be a one day closure of the R355 at Magheranearla tomorrow due to road resurfacing works

The section of the road in question will be temporally closed to through traffic between 7.45 am and 6 pm





Diversions will be via the N65 and R356 Killimor.

Road users are asked to expect delays and to allow additional time for their journeys

