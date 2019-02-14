Once in a lifetime chance to own your own island!

It’s the chance to make a dream come true; owning your very own private island off Connemara’s rugged coast – provided you have a million and a quarter to spare.

Because that’s the reserve on your own slice of heaven, otherwise known as Ardoileán – or High Island – just three kilometres off the coast, close to Claddaghduff and Inishbofin.

The island was once home to a Monastery reputedly founded by St. Féchín and dates back well over 1,000 years.

Today, it boasts 80 acres of mostly island grazing with the benefit of two natural fresh water lakes and some of the most stunning scenery in the west of Ireland.

For sale through Spencer Auctioneers, the island is now a Special Protection Area under the EU Bird Directive of special conservation interest for the Barnacle Goose, Fulmar and Arctic Tern.

A further consideration is that the monastery is a national monument and owned by the Department of Environment Heritage and Local Government – and is therefore excluded from the sale.

