On red alert for Rossies

WE are returning to the scene of the crime. A venue where Roscommon pulled off an unexpected and daring robbery in Galway’s own backyard two years ago.

The Rossies are bound for Salthill again on Sunday and this time they will be armed with a manager who has inside knowledge of Pearse Stadium. Anthony Cunningham, the former boss of the Galway hurlers, will be the one this time attempting to mastermind another grand larceny.

Has the home security improved in the meantime? Kevin Walsh is still the Galway Chief of staff and he has the task of marshalling his forces to ensure Tribesmen property isn’t ransacked for the second time in three championships.

A crowd of over 20,000 will descend on Pearse Stadium for the fourth consecutive Connacht final between the counties. Galway are the champions having regained the title at Hyde Park 12 months ago, but which team will crack the code on Sunday?

With their injury woes easing, Galway appear to have the necessary manpower to successfully keep the invaders at bay, but the Rossies are on the rise again.