Olympian ‘mislaid’ four year old son

An Irish Olympic boxer admitted that he ‘mislaid’ his four-year-old son while he was drinking in a pub at the Ballinasloe October Fair.

The young boy was found wandering the streets of the town at 3am in the morning before being rescued by local Gardaí and taken to the station in Ballinasloe.

Father of three Michael O’Reilly from Mountrath, County Laois, was sent home from the 2016 Olympics in Rio following a failed drugs test.

He is currently serving a sentence in the Midlands Prison but was before Ballinasloe Court charged with the neglect of his young son during last year’s October Fair in the town.

The court heard that O’Reilly was drinking in a pub while his son wandered the streets of the town in the early hours of the morning.

Sergeant Christy Browne said that the child was found wandering a street in Ballinasloe at 3am having been earlier spotted by Gardaí at around midnight on October 1 last year.

O’Reilly arrived at the station shortly after 3am looking for his son but was in a highly intoxicated state and was aggressive towards the Gardaí.

He was found in possession of €20 worth of cocaine at the time and was said to have had 41 previous convictions.

For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune.

Get the Connacht Tribune Live app

The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.