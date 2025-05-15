Olympian Jack Woolley calls on Galway youth organisations to apply to Vhi Health and Wellbeing Fund

Published:
Ireland’s first Olympic taekwondo athlete, and community advocate, Jack Woolley today joined Vhi for the launch of this year’s Vhi Health and Wellbeing Fund. A partnership between Vhi and the Irish Youth Foundation, the fund is seeking to once again support projects with a focus on strengthening resilience in young people and helping them manage anxiety, with an emphasis on early intervention and prevention work.
Since 2020, the Vhi Health and Wellbeing Fund has helped 44 non-profit organisations to deliver projects focused on tackling anxiety and building resilience in young people. More than 6,000 young people have been directly impacted through one-to-one project work undertaken by organisations in receipt of funding, while approximately 200,000 young people have indirectly benefitted from funded initiatives. This year Vhi is making €85,000 available to non-profit and youth organisations located in Dublin, Cork, Kilkenny, Galway, Limerick and Donegal.
Ahead of the launch of this year’s fund, the Irish Youth Foundation carried out a survey amongst youth group leaders which found that funding is the biggest challenge facing youth groups in Ireland. The same survey found that 75% of youth group leaders report noticing anxiety amongst their services users “very often.”
According to the respondent youth group leaders, mental health struggles, followed by social media, are the top two issues affecting young people’s resilience today. To tackle these issues, youth leaders revealed that creative activities, peer support groups and mentoring, and physical activities are the approaches most effective in helping youths in Ireland manage anxiety and build resilience.
Speaking today at a launch event in Dublin with 2024 grant recipient Just ASK, Irish Olympian and Vhi Health and Wellbeing Fund Ambassador, Jack Woolley commented on the importance of the Fund’s focus on anxiety and resilience. Jack said: “I’m excited to join Vhi and the Irish Youth Foundation today to launch the 2025 Vhi Health and Wellbeing Fund. Growing up, my community and local youth groups played a huge role in supporting my Olympic dream, and they have encouraged me through all the highs and lows of my career so far.
“I’ve seen first-hand how important it is to maintain a healthy mind and body to reach your full potential. Vhi is providing vital funding to youth groups around Ireland who help young people to manage symptoms of anxiety and build resilience, and I’d encourage all youth groups to check it out and apply.”
Brian Walsh, CEO, Vhi Group said: “We are delighted to launch this year’s Vhi Health and Wellbeing Fund. Now in its fifth year, the fund demonstrates our firm commitment to support programmes that are making a meaningful difference in the lives of young people. Through our partnership with the Irish Youth Foundation, we want to support young people in managing their own health and wellbeing, while also contributing to our wider sustainability goals. Sustainability is a key priority for us at Vhi, guided by our three interconnected pillars: Healthy Planet, Healthy People, and Healthy Business. By investing in community-based projects that tackle anxiety and build resilience, we are fostering a healthier and more sustainable future.”
Speaking at the launch of the 2025 Vhi Health & Wellbeing Fund, Sarah Edmonds, CEO of the Irish Youth Foundation, said: “We are delighted that Vhi has chosen to partner with the Irish Youth Foundation again this year on the Vhi Health and Wellbeing Fund. Young people are increasingly exposed to situations which create anxiety, and they often do not have access to necessary supports which can help improve resilience. The impact of the Vhi Health and Wellbeing Fund since 2020 has been inspiring and I am looking forward to seeing similar results in 2025. I would encourage all organisations working in the youth sector to apply.”
For more information, or to make an application, visit https://iyf.ie/grants/. Applications will open from Wednesday 14th May and close at midnight on Wednesday, 11th June 2025.
Pictured: Olympian Jack Woolley Calls on Galway Youth Organisations to Apply to Vhi Health and Wellbeing Fund: Ireland’s first Olympic taekwondo athlete, and community advocate, Jack Woolley today joined Vhi for the launch of this year’s Vhi Health and Wellbeing Fund at Just ASK, an after-school initiative in Dublin’s Northwest Inner City. A partnership between Vhi and the Irish Youth Foundation, the fund is seeking to once again support projects with a focus on strengthening resilience in young people and helping them manage anxiety, with an emphasis on early intervention and prevention work. For more go to www.if.ie/grants. Pictured left to right are: Addison O’Reilly, Just ASK, Brian Walsh, CEO, Vhi, Jack Woolley, Irish Olympian and 2025 Vhi Health and Wellbeing Fund Ambassador, Sarah Edmonds, CEO, Irish Youth Foundation, and Mark Conka, Just ASK. PIC JULIEN BEHAL PHOTOGRAPHY
