Ollie Turner catches up with newly crowned Rose of Tralee, Róisín Wiley

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The 2023 Rose of Tralee wrapped up last night, with the New York Rose, Róisín Wiley taking the crown.

The 27 year old became the fifth Rose representing New York to take the title.

Róisín was presented with her sash by the 2022 Rose of Tralee Rachel Duffy just after 11.30pm on Tuesday night.

Róisín is a VP of National Sales at a consumer marketing company, working with customers to support them to plan and execute strategic digital & in-store campaigns.

Her parents, Eddie & Majella, were born and raised in Templeglantine and Kilmallock and emigrated to NYC in their 20s, building a life in Westchester, NY.

Galway Bay fm’s Head of Sport Ollie Turner caught up with Róisín, as well as CEO Anthony O’Gara backstage after the announcement: