Old pros can still tame the course with smaller ball!

By Paul Lennon

League of Ireland legend Ray O’Halloran returned to a familiar stomping ground on Friday to lead his team to victory in the Irish Professional Footballers Benevolent Association Golf Classic.

Battling the challenging 18 holes at Galway Bay Golf Resort and the at times ferocious driving rain and gale-force gusts of wind, the former Galway United star tasted success in the second staging of the now annual fund raiser.

Claiming the top prize with Ray were Alex O’Halloran, Christy Earls and Aidan O’Halloran as a score of 96 points helped the Limerick lads see off competition from the other 31 teams drawn from across the country.

Once the golfers dried off, they enjoyed a fine meal in the clubhouse before joining other ex-League of Ireland players from the City of The Tribes and beyond for the presentation function at Monroes in the city centre.

The IPFBA was launched in February, 2024 and the substantial four figure profits from last week’s event will bring the organisation’s fundraising drive to more than €75,000.

IPFBA chairman Harry McCue hailed the fantastic work of the Galway organising committee of John Mannion, Mike O’Toole, Ronan Killeen, Gerry Daly, Terry O’Regan and Mickey McLaughlin to ensure that the event was such a success.

“The Galway lads didn’t hesitate to volunteer twelve months ago to stage our second golf classic and they delivered a top-class day and night that will give our association a massive financial boost,” said IPFBA chairperson Harry McCue.

“I also wish to thank all the teams, tee-box and green sponsors and our overall sponsors, Campion Insurance, who have backed us for the second year.

Pictured: Jimmy Nolan, Niall Quinn, Ian Folan, Gerry Daly, Pat Byrne and Harry McCue at the Irish Professional Footballers Benevolent Association Golf Classic at Galway Bay Golf, Renville.

“We will shortly begin the process of assessing worthy recipients for our funds and we are inviting all ex-players, their families, friends and team mates to nominate those former footballers who are facing health and financial issues in their lives for consideration to benefit from our resources.

“Please don’t hesitate to contact any member of the committee who will treat all information with the utmost sensitivity and privacy.”

John Mannion of the Galway organising committee thanked his colleagues and everyone in the city for ensuring that the event proved to be such a success.

“When ex-League of Ireland players join forces you instantly see what can be achieved within our own ranks,” said John.

“We also received tremendous support from the people throughout the city and beyond. Mayor Mike Cubbard and Gary Monroe of Monroes were to the fore as were each and every sponsor.”

Next year’s IPFBA golf classic will be staged in Dublin with a date and venue to be finalised in the near future.

Pictured: The Galway organising committee of the Irish Professional Footballers Benevolent Association’s annual golf classic held in Galway Bay Golf Resort on Friday pictured at the presentation function at Monroes (from left) Mickey McLaughlin, Gerry Daly, Mike O’Toole, Ronan Killeen, John Mannion and Terry O’Regan.