Old newspaper offices still telling their stories

-
-
Author: Dave O'Connell
~ 3 minutes read
A Different View with Dave O’Connell
Three times in the one week, I found myself in buildings once synonymous with thriving newspapers but now re-imagined for very different purposes – and yet, in two cases, retaining an element of their former soul.
One was close to home, geographically and emotionally, because it was the Connacht Tribune’s home for over 110 years, now re-invented as the hugely successful PorterShed tech hub on Market Street.
It was a fitting venue, therefore, for the launch of the Irish edition of the 2025 Digital News Report, the annual survey undertaken by the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism, featuring analysis of the Irish data by the DCU Institute for Future Media, Democracy and Society, and sponsored by Coimisiún na Meán.
And it painted a picture that resembled the curate’s egg – very good in parts in terms of trust in local media (newspapers and radio) but still pointing to the elephant in the room which is the question of people paying for news.
But what was lovely was to see so many journalists and media organisations – including old Tribune alumni Bernie Ní Fhlatharta and Harry McGee – back in a building which will forever be enshrined in the history of the Tribune.
When I left the Tribune back in 1989, I moved to the Cork Examiner – and coincidently I found myself back in the Real Capital for the Saw Doctors’ magnificent night at Musgrave Park.
But I also took a stroll down Academy Street, home to the Examiner for over 160 years before relocating to Lapps Quay in 2006.
The place is now a series of homogenous High Street shops at ground level and what I presume to be apartments overhead – little or nothing to suggest that the Examiner was once the beating heart of the city.
Apart from the statue of an Echo Boy around the corner on Patrick Street.
The other former newspaper office I visited was for a longer stay on a few days away in Amsterdam, because the INK Hotel is the former home of the weekly Dutch newspaper De Tijd (The Times), which has gone from 52 editions a year at its peak, down to one a month – and now, as a Magill-type magazine, published ten times a year.
The hotel – as the name suggests – honours its history with a newspaper theme evident throughout; from the old typewriters and cameras dotted around the rooms and the lobby to the wallpaper which is a succession of old negative prints of pages from the paper itself.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
HSE spent €9m on taxis for Merlin Park dialysis patients since 2020
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe HSE has spent over €9m on taxis for dialysis pati...
€34m investment as UG chosen as HealthTech Hub headquarters
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMUniversity of Galway is to be the headquarters for a ...
City Council on lower end for complaints of potholes
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway City Council is on the lower end of the scale ...
Price rise paradoxically expands affordable homes building subsidy
Skyrocketing house prices in County Galway have paradoxically offered a small chink of light to t...
Ballinasloe’s investment in female rugby reaps reward for Ireland
It’s clear that coaches in Ballinasloe are doing something right when it comes to inspiring girls...
Tax sting warning as farm incomes shoot up
FARM incomes shot up by an average of 87% in 2024 as compared to the previous year, according to ...
Galwegians anticipating increase in salary this year
Over six out of every workers in Galway expect to receive a salary raise this year, according to ...
MG Cyberster – a sportscar that turns heads every time!
If the purpose of a sportscar is to turn heads, get its top off when the sun shines and drive lik...
2024: a catch-up year for farming incomes
ONLY dairying across the Irish farming sectors continues to provide an income return above the na...