Old courthouse in Tuam being assessed for potential use as community centre

The old courthouse in Tuam could be set to be turned into a community centre.

At a meeting of Tuam councillors, it was confirmed that Galway County Council has issued a dereliction order on the historic building.


But Councillor Joe Sheridan says discussions are ongoing between the OPW and local interest groups.

He says a community centre is one option being seriously looked at.

