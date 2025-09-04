Old and new will meet at annual sale of Galway Sheep Show in Athenry

BY GERRY DALY

THE Galway Sheep Breeders’ Association are holding their 103rd annual Show and Sale in Athenry Mart on Friday, September 12th next and, following the success of the past two years, this is again an evening sale.

All sheep must be penned by 3pm with the judging starting at 4pm while the sale begins at 6pm sharp, to facilitate buyers on-line. Sheep entered for the sale must be registered in the Breeders’ Flock Book with Sheep Ireland in accordance with the Association’s uules.

All sheep presented will be inspected by an experienced independent person who is knowledgeable regarding the breed. Minimum weight limits must be adhered to.

It is the responsibility of the sellers to bring their sheep to the Sales Ring and return them to their pens. Children attending the sale must be supervised by adults in the interest of safety particularly around rams.

The Galway Breed is Ireland’s only EU recognised native sheep breed and it has survived the many changes in sheep farming practices in this country over the past century.

The Breed can trace its origins back to the Age of Improvement in Irish Agriculture (circa 1750 to 1815) when Leicester type rams were introduced to enhance the native sheep.

While the Association was formed in 1922 some of the traditional flocks can trace their origins and bloodlines back to pre-Famine times. The breed has seen a remarkable resurgence over the past decade and 150 breeders across the 26 counties are recorded on the Sheep Ireland database in 2025.

There will be two classes in the sale for males – Hogget Rams and Ram Lambs. In order to facilitate small flocks, to encourage new breeders, and in an effort to widen the gene base, only one male sheep per breeder may be entered. We are not holding a novice class this year.

All rams must be genotyped, be Type 1, 2, or 3 for Scrapie Resistance and parentage of sire and dam must be verified. The male sheep must be haltered.

There will be three female classes – Breeding Ewes, Ewe Hoggets and Ewe Lambs. In the female section a breeder must present five sheep in order to be considered for the show but may offer a lesser number of sheep for sale subject to the overall limit of six female sheep per breeder. The sale of pairs and individual lots will facilitate new breeders and smaller flocks in particular. Sheep must be sold as judged.

The two wool classes have a particular significance due to the renewed interest in Galway Wool thanks to the trojan work of the Galway Wool Co-op. The breeders would like to wish Blátnaid Gallagher a speedy recovery after her recent injury.

The Breeders are hoping to meet old and new friends from all parts of the country on the evening, as this sale is an integral and landmark event in Ireland’s sheep breeding calendar for over a century now.

The Wool Meitheal in July was the last big gathering of breeders but the Association was strongly represented at Shows, particularly in Tullamore and Mountbellew. The Association is conscious of the fact that many buyers and sellers travel long distances to the sale and a local Food Truck will be attending, selling takeaways.

While the GLAS and ACRES schemes contributed significantly to the comeback, many young flock owners are beginning to re-discover the many fine traits of the Galway Breed including docility, strength, prolificacy and immunity from certain diseases.

A significant number of new flocks have been established and the number of ladies, children and whole families participating is particularly encouraging.

Efforts are also underway to secure a niche market for Galway Heritage Lamb which was recently featured in the world famous Ballymaloe Cookery School.

The sale will be conducted in conjunction with the Mart staff and a particular section of the yard will be reserved for sheep entered for the sale – female sheep will be judged in the pens and the males will be shown in the traditional manner.

The sale will be streamed in conjunction with the Mart and potential buyers will have the option of bidding on-line using Mart Eye. As this event is not being held in conjunction with the general weekly mart sale no sheep can be sold within the precincts of the mart except those listed in the catalogue and put through the ring.

The sales of the previous three years were the most successful ones in the past 50 years and this year has already seen an unprecedented number of enquiries from around the country. There is a strong entry of female sheep and most of the rams entered are eligible for the SIS scheme. As Ireland’s only native breed, the sheep are eligible for payments under the ACRES scheme subject to the usual conditions.

Each year brings its own changes and recently we lost our President, Henry Hughes. Henry was ever present at the sale and he was a member of our judging panel. He was the leading authority on Galway Wool.

A native of Aughagower, Henry was a gentleman who gave a lifetime of service to the Galway Sheep Breeders. We are also aware of the passing of some traditional buyers of rams for commercial flocks.

The sale is always a nostalgic occasion for some families as they remember bygone days and deceased members and friends who have gone to meet the greatest Shepherd of all. Enquiries to Gerry on 086-8837056 or Gerry on 085-2090052

Pictured: Hubert Melia, Corrandulla, with his grandchildren Gavin, Áíne, Killian and Séan at the Galway Sheep Breeders Annual Show and Sale at Athenry Mart last year . PHOTOGRAPH: HANY MARZOUK.