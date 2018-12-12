Oireachtas members and HSE officials to meet to discuss funding crisis at Galway Autism Partnership

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Oireachtas members and Saolta hospital group officials will meet on Friday to discuss the funding crisis at Galway Autism Partnership.

The community based charity was formed in 2011 and provides a wide range of supports and services to autistic individuals and their families.

The group estimates it will be in a position to continue services until mid-2019 due to intensified fundraising efforts since the funding crisis was highlighted.

€75 thousand is needed to continue operations on a sustainable basis.

The private meeting takes place in Merlin Park Hospital on Friday morning.

At 2, hear GAP Coordinator Aisling Colreavy who says 53% of referrals are received from State funded services….