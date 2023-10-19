An Oireachtas Committee has agreed to get the ball rolling to fix a date for Western Rail Greenway petitioners to present their case to the committee.

The petition, carrying 26,000 signatures, voices large support for the development of a greenway along the disused Athenry to Sligo rail line was heard by the committie





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

A recent all-island rail review calls for some rail infrastructure to be developed on the line, but campaigners say something should be done in the meantime.

The committee have agreed to look into the issues raised, and seek a date to invite the group in.

Galway East TD Ciarán Cannon spoke up in support of the petition.

The post Oireachtas Committee agrees to invite Western Rail Greenway petitioners to present case appeared first on Galway Bay FM.