O’Hara calls on Government to support Equine Therapy Centre at HSE site

A Galway East TD has called on Government to support Ability West’s vision to transform the HSE-owned Toghermore House site in Tuam into an Equine Therapy Centre for children and adults with disabilities.

Speaking in the Dáil last week, Deputy Louis O’Hara urged Government and the HSE to engage with Ability West on the potential for equine therapy at the site and to complete the ongoing review on the future of the site as soon as possible.

Speaking following the debate, Teachta O’Hara said that there was a ‘significant opportunity’ to support Ability West’s vision to transform this site, with over 40 acres of land, into a Regional Equine Therapy Centre.

“Equine therapy offers significant physical, emotional and cognitive benefits to children and adults with disabilities,” he said.

“We’ve seen the success of other centres in places like Liskennett – it would be a game-changer for children and adults with disabilities in Galway and across the West of Ireland.

“It would also create an opportunity to develop much needed sports facilities on site for local clubs, schools and the community, creating a truly inclusive community campus,” he added.

Earlier in the Dáil, Minister Colm Brophy – standing in for Minister for Disability Emer Higgins – said that another new study on the future of the site will begin next month which includes considerations of an equine therapy centre.

Minister Brophy confirmed that the Toghermore House site, owned and operated by the HSE and located on the Dublin Road in Tuam, is under review.

The complex was a mental health care facility operated by the HSE prior to the new operations being provided at the old Grove Hospital nearer the centre of town.

“In 2024, a HSE feasibility study was conducted. Following on from this work, a more in-depth health planning study was devised to provide greater detail and allow a more informed decision to be made,” he said.

“The HSE has additionally advised Minister Emer Higgins, that it aims to have a specialist appointed in February 2026 to commence the study, which will encompass the entire campus, including the buildings.

“Any further progress on the utility of the site is subject to the outcome of the study to be completed by the HSE, which includes considerations of an equine therapy centre,” he added.

The former Minister for Disability – Galway Senator Ann Rabbitte – also sought answers on the future for the Toghermore campus, seeking the results of the feasibility study on its completion.

Senator Rabbitte has been engaging with the HSE for some time to develop a future for the site, which would include the delivery of disability services as well as wider community services.

These could include GAA pitches, walkway trails, an equestrian area, playgrounds, sensory and therapy gardens, a café, as well as poly tunnels and raised bed horticulture areas.

Pictured: Deputy Louis O’Hara at Toghermore campus in Tuam.