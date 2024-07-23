  • Services

O’Gorman art and literature collection donated to University of Galway

A literary collection owned by the late entrepreneur, historian and supporter of the arts, the late Ronnie O’Gorman, has been donated to University of Galway.

The bequest was finalised by the founder of the Galway Advertiser, before he died in May and presented at a function in the library attended by Ronnie himself and his family and friends


It includes a first edition copy of James Joyce’s Ulysses, signed by the author and the illustrations artist Henri Matisse, and The Aran Islands by John Millington Synge, illustrated by Jack B. Yeats.

The collection also includes two 19th Century Walter Osborne paintings – Galway Fowl Market and Galway Fish Market.

The works span collections by three generations of the O’Gorman family, and many of the volumes reflect the family’s long interest in the history of Galway, about which Ronnie wrote extensively.

