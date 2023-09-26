Offshore wind project links up with Galway Hooker Association to boost boat racing
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 2 minutes read
Galway Bay fm newsroom- A company planning to develop a large offshore wind farm nine miles west of the Connemara coast at Sceirde Rocks has teamed up with the Galway Hooker Association
The company, Corio Generation, is providing financial back-up for traditional sailboat racing spectacles on the West Coast
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
The Atlantic winds are a common theme in this link-up between Corio Generation and The Galway Hookers fraternity.
Corio Generation, an offshoot of Macquarie, a major Australian Banking group, plans to develop an electricity-producing wind farm on the Sceirde Rocks nine miles west into the Atlantic.
It could power 350,000 homes and reduce the emission of harmful gases.
In the meantime, Galway Hookers and other traditional sailboats continue to maintain a great heritage of seafaring on the waters south and west of Connemara.
They are a great spectacle but they also bring with them many expenses in maintenance and upkeep. Organising the races also poses financial challenges.
The entry of Corio Generation could be a key factor for the future.
The Hookers and sailing boats are a hallmark of Connemara and Galway Bay says Michael Cloherty, Stakeholder and Community Lead with Corio Generation and the Sceirde Project. The winds, he says, that will power our project will also unfurl the sails of the great traditional craft and we can go forward together.
Máirtín Ó Catháin for Galway Bay Fm in Connemara.
The post Offshore wind project links up with Galway Hooker Association to boost boat racing appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Students to sleep rough in Eyre Square to highlight accommodation crisis
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Students at the University of Galway are set to camp out at Eyre S...
Galway Volunteer Centre hosts online update for community groups
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Non-profit organisations across Galway are being invited to attend...
County councillors reject recommendation to increase Local Property Tax by 15%
Galway Bay fm newsroom – County councillors have roundly rejected a recommendation to incre...
X-Ray Facility for Tuam delayed until mid-2024
Galway Bay FM newsroom-Works to install a X-ray facility in Tuam will not be completed until mid-...
‘Ponds Project’ hopes to create wildlife havens in Galway gardens
An old basin sunk in the ground at the corner of your back garden could become a haven for wildli...
Water outages in Moycullen forced out to 2pm
Galway Bay FM newsroom- The water outages in Moycullen and surrounding areas have been forced out...
Celtic legend returns to Galway – four decades after sacking!
Former Galway Rovers player/manager and Glasgow Celtic legend Tommy Callaghan is returning to Gal...
Mairead Farrell says housing crisis locking students out of third level education
Galway Bay fm newsroom – The housing crisis shows no signs of abating – and it’...
Ballinasloe Councillor sends strong warning to criminals targetting the area
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Ballinasloe Councillor Declan Geraghty has sent a strong warning t...