Officials urged to clarify policy for allocation of 3 bed homes in Ballinasloe

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Ballinasloe council officials have been urged to clarify if there is a change in policy in the designation of three bed homes.

Councillor Michael Finnerty raised the issue at Municipal District level where he said he has received 60 representations concerning the new social houses at Garbally Drive.

The Fine Gael councillor said many families are being told they can’t avail of one of the houses because their family unit is not big enough for a three bed house.

Officials advised that as houses become available, the waiting list is reviewed and a number of factors are considered.

At 9, hear Councillor Finnerty who says the matter must be clarified as the traditional family unit has changed over the years…