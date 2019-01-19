Officials to consider reinstalling CCTV at Western Distributor Road bottle bank

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Officials are to consider a proposal to reinstall CCTV at the bottle bank on the Western Distributor Road in the city.

City councillors passed a motion, put forward by Councillor Donal Lyons, to have the security cameras reinstalled.

However, officials say they must await clarification from the authority’s data protection officer to ensure it would not breach GDPR.

CCTV had originally been installed at the bottle bank in 2010 to combat illegal dumping and had proved successful.

Councillor Donal Lyons says officials are confident the matter can be progressed.