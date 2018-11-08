Officials agree restricted hours for Clarinbridge roadworks

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Council officials have agreed to restrict the hours of planned roadworks for Clarinbridge village.

The essential repair works on a stretch of the N67 have been postponed on two occasions due to weather conditions.

Fianna Fail councillor Martina Kinane said the plan for the works has raised concerns in the local business community regarding traffic congestion and business disruption.

She says officials have now agreed to restrict the three-day work schedule outside of peak school traffic periods.

