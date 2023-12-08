Official opening of Moycullen Men’s Shed to take place tomorrow

The official opening of the new base for Moycullen Men’s Shed is to take place tomorrow

Known as ‘Cró na bFear’ it’s located in Units 1 and 2 in An Cearnóg Nua on Church Road





The opening ceremony will take place at 2 tomorrow afternoon

The group was established several years ago, and is engaged in a variety of activities

