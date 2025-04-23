Official opening of Galway Biomedical Design & Manufacturing Facility in Ballybrit

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway Biomedical is a new company for Ballybrit which will develop and manufacture medical device components

They are designed for use in the Vascular, Dental, Orthopaedic, Urology and General Surgery clinical fields.

The company intends to build a global reputation for the development and commercialization of cutting edge implantable medical devices.

Speaking at the ribbon cutting for the site for the new company, Dara Calleary, Minister for Rural and Community Development & the Gaeltacht, said he’s confident the team will find top talent to fill the new jobs planned.