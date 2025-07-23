Office of Public Works announce free admission day for National Heritage Week 2025

The Minister with responsibility for the OPW came west this week to highlight the fact that there is free admission to over 70 heritage sites on Saturday, August 16, to celebrate National Heritage Week 2025.

Minister of State for the Office of Public Works, Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran, was at Portumna Castle to focus on the free initiative – highlighting also that this year’s theme is ‘Exploring Our Foundations’, inviting visitors to delve into the building blocks of our heritage; not just the structures, but the landscapes and cultural activities that have shaped us.

“The theme of Heritage Week this year is very fitting with the range of conservation projects that the OPW has undertaken in recent times,” he said.

“We are pleased to support National Heritage Week to ensure all individuals, groups and families enjoy what is on offer at sites across the country. By offering the free day admission, it allows greater numbers to avail of the events.’

His decision to come to Portumna Castle helped perfectly encapsulate this year’s theme.

An early 17th-century semi-fortified manor house prominently located on the northern shores of Lough Derg, the castle, not only highlights the historic evolution of Irish architecture and skill, but also its impact on local traditions, folklore, and landscape – both natural and built.

Welcoming the free admission initiative, Martina Moloney, Chair of the Heritage Council and former Galway County Manager, said that it was ‘wonderful to see the OPW opening the gates of its remarkable heritage sites to everyone free of charge again this year on the first Saturday of National Heritage Week’.

“The OPW cares for some of the most magnificent places in Ireland—places of extraordinary beauty and history that inspire a deep connection to our shared past,” she said.

“I would encourage everyone to seize this opportunity to explore an OPW site—whether it’s a towering medieval castle, a peaceful walled garden, or a historic house that tells the story of generations. National Heritage Week is a time to step out and discover what’s on your own doorstep.

“Across the country, passionate local people are bringing their heritage to life through talks, walks, exhibitions and community celebrations. This is a chance to connect with the stories, places, and traditions that shape who we are.”

Pictured: Minister Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran; Martina Moloney, Chair of The Heritage Council; James Heenan, Head Guide Portumna Castle, launching the OPW’s Heritage Week initiative.