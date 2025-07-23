Office of Public Works announce free admission day for National Heritage Week 2025

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 3 minutes read
The Minister with responsibility for the OPW came west this week to highlight the fact that there is free admission to over 70 heritage sites on Saturday, August 16, to celebrate National Heritage Week 2025.
Minister of State for the Office of Public Works, Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran, was at Portumna Castle to focus on the free initiative – highlighting also that this year’s theme is ‘Exploring Our Foundations’, inviting visitors to delve into the building blocks of our heritage; not just the structures, but the landscapes and cultural activities that have shaped us.
“The theme of Heritage Week this year is very fitting with the range of conservation projects that the OPW has undertaken in recent times,” he said.
“We are pleased to support National Heritage Week to ensure all individuals, groups and families enjoy what is on offer at sites across the country. By offering the free day admission, it allows greater numbers to avail of the events.’
His decision to come to Portumna Castle helped perfectly encapsulate this year’s theme.
An early 17th-century semi-fortified manor house prominently located on the northern shores of Lough Derg, the castle, not only highlights the historic evolution of Irish architecture and skill, but also its impact on local traditions, folklore, and landscape – both natural and built.
Welcoming the free admission initiative, Martina Moloney, Chair of the Heritage Council and former Galway County Manager, said that it was ‘wonderful to see the OPW opening the gates of its remarkable heritage sites to everyone free of charge again this year on the first Saturday of National Heritage Week’.
“The OPW cares for some of the most magnificent places in Ireland—places of extraordinary beauty and history that inspire a deep connection to our shared past,” she said.
“I would encourage everyone to seize this opportunity to explore an OPW site—whether it’s a towering medieval castle, a peaceful walled garden, or a historic house that tells the story of generations. National Heritage Week is a time to step out and discover what’s on your own doorstep.
“Across the country, passionate local people are bringing their heritage to life through talks, walks, exhibitions and community celebrations. This is a chance to connect with the stories, places, and traditions that shape who we are.”
Pictured: Minister Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran; Martina Moloney, Chair of The Heritage Council; James Heenan, Head Guide Portumna Castle, launching the OPW’s Heritage Week initiative.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Monivea Woods still need to be made safe after Storm Éowyn
Key walking paths are still inaccessible in Monivea Woods following the devastation caused by Sto...
Galway writer shortlisted for top prize ahead of World Fantasy Convention in Brighton
A Galway writer has been shortlisted for a prestigious award in the world of fantasy literature –...
Proposed Monivea solar farm described as "disaster" at council meeting
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA proposed large-scale solar farm planned in the Moni...
Gardaí investigate two separate assaults in Galway city
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGardaí are investigating two separate assaults in Gal...
Funding of €3.4m for Galway group water schemes
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMFunding of €3.4m has been announced for group water s...
Councillors clash over support for potential presidential candidates
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMCounty Councillors have clashed at County Hall over p...
Irish Cancer Society Roadshow to visit Galway city tomorrow and Thursday
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA special awareness roadshow run by the Irish Cancer ...
Galway Councils to send "shopping list" to Government on badly needed infrastructure upgrades
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway City and County Council are to send a "shoppin...
Back-up generator to be installed at Ballinasloe Water Treatment Plant
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA back-up power generator is to be installed at Balli...