O’Connor’s Centra in Salthill wins award at Pride of Centra Awards

O’Connor’s Centra Salthill has won the Overall Deli of the Year award at the prestigious Pride of Centra Awards, held in the Mansion House in Dublin.

The awards honour the very best stores, teams, and individuals at Centra stores across Ireland.

Categories recognised include People, Excellence, Food Safety, and the highly coveted Store of the Year award.

Jordan’s Centra Tallaght and Thornton’s Centra Drumcondra went home with the prestigious title of ‘National Centra Store of the Year’, officially recognised as the top two Centra stores in Ireland. This is the first year that two stores have both been awarded the prestigious accolade.