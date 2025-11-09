  • Services

Services

O’Connor’s Centra in Salthill wins award at Pride of Centra Awards

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

O’Connor’s Centra in Salthill wins award at Pride of Centra Awards
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

O’Connor’s Centra Salthill has won the Overall Deli of the Year award at the prestigious Pride of Centra Awards, held in the Mansion House in Dublin.

The awards honour the very best stores, teams, and individuals at Centra stores across Ireland.

Categories recognised include People, Excellence, Food Safety, and the highly coveted Store of the Year award.

Jordan’s Centra Tallaght and Thornton’s Centra Drumcondra went home with the prestigious title of ‘National Centra Store of the Year’, officially recognised as the top two Centra stores in Ireland. This is the first year that two stores have both been awarded the prestigious accolade.

More like this:
no_space
Garda investigations continue following death of woman in an Spidéal

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGardai are continuing their investigations into the c...

no_space
Minister called on to end the stalemate on Clarinbridge and Craughwell Wastewater projects

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMMinister James Browne has been called on to end the s...

no_space
Galway Students secure place in Scifest National Finals

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMTwo students from Coláiste Muire Máthair on St. Mary'...

no_space
400 SIPTU delegates gathering in Galway from tomorrow for national conference

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMMore than 400 SIPTU delegates will be gathering in Ga...

no_space
Druid takes Macbeth on the road

Druid has announced a three-city tour of its acclaimed production of Shakespeare’s Macbeth for ea...

no_space
No derailing next phase of western corridor this time

The next phase of the Western Rail Corridor from Athenry to Claremorris is now a ‘project in moti...

no_space
Galway club enjoys night to remember at GAA Rounders All-Star Awards

Galway City Rapparees enjoyed a night to remember at the GAA Rounders All-Stars - coming home wit...

no_space
Events to be held across Galway for Science Week 2025

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMEvents across Galway will take place from the 9th to ...

no_space
Galway Autism Partnership and Medtronic to host Special Quiet Time event

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway Autism Partnership, in partnership with Medtro...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up