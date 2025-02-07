Objections to plans to build nursing home at former Warwick Hotel site in Salthill

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A decision is due this month on plans to build a nursing home on the site of the former Warwick Hotel in Salthill.

Some local residents say they welcome the plans in principle, but have issues with the scale, while others argue it’s completely excessive and unsuitable.

Several submissions from nearby residents welcome the nursing home in principle and agree it’ll be a good addition to the area.

One says it’s particularly welcome given the iconic site has been derelict for years and was an “eyesore”.

But they do raise concerns over the height and scale, and the potential for overshadowing of some nearby properties.

One claims the design of the nursing home would leave it almost six metres higher than the former Warwick Hotel.

Others are far more pointed in their objections – describing it as excessive in almost every element of its design.

One argues that 30 parking spaces for a 157 bed unit is “outrageous” given the amount of staff that would be on duty, as well as high numbers of visitors.

City planners are due to make a decision later this month.