Objections to plans for new holiday lodges at Glenlo Abbey Hotel

Objections have been lodged against plans to build new holiday lodges at the Glenlo Abbey Hotel in Bushypark.

The project would involve the construction of seven detached homes that would front onto the N59, to the right of the existing access gate.





But local submissions question the impact it’ll have on wildlife and fauna, how the scenic views along the road will be affected, and potential traffic hazards.

Several highlight the recent felling of mature trees on the grounds – while one submission questions the exclusion of local snails and barn owls from an environmental report.

County planners are due to make a decision in the coming days.

