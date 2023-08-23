Objections to new apartment block in centre of Oranmore
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Galway Bay fm newsroom – An extensive objection has been made against a proposed new apartment block in the centre of Oranmore.
Permission is being sought to demolish a home known as “Mount Vernon” at Station Road, near the bus stop opposite Oran Town Centre.
The plan envisions a three storey block consisting of a mix of single, two-bed and three-bed units – there’d be a total of 12 homes.
That’s scaled down from a previous application that was refused – but further objections have been lodged against the latest plans.
The first issue raised is an alleged serious lack of capacity within the local wastewater network.
It’s claimed that last year, the emergency overflow pipe at Oranmore wastewater pumping station recorded a discharge event into Galway Bay every 2 days.
It further takes issue with the density and scale of the proposed apartment block – saying it would dwarf all other residential units at Station road.
The submission argues with a height of 16.5m, it’s totally out of character for the area and would actually overlook the Oran Town Centre shopping centre across the road.
A decision by county planners is due in the coming weeks.
