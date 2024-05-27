Objections to fresh plans for high-rise hotel near Galway Docks
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 2 minutes read
Objections have been lodged against fresh plans to build a high-rise hotel near Galway Docks.
Previously, Summix BNM Developments Limited was refused permission for a 10-storey hotel at the site by city planners.
The site at the corner of Lough Atalia Road and Bother na Long is currently occupied by a vacant industrial building.
Among the reasons given for the previous refusal by An Bord Pleanala were the scale and density of the project, and the impact on nearby Forthill Cemetery.
The latest plans are for an even taller building, offering 189 bedrooms across 15 storeys.
An Taisce has now lodged a submission, saying the priority should be homes for students and workers, rather than even more tourist bed spaces.
It also notes the increased height of the latest proposal, claiming the grounds for refusal of the previous project should be even more applicable in this case.
A local priest of the Augustinian Community has also lodged a submission, raising concerns over the impact on a boundary wall at Forthill Cemetery.
It says the site is of immense historical and archaelogical importance, and it’s a very sensitive issue given it’s still an active cemetery.
A decision is due from city planners next month.
