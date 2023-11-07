Objections lodged against significant Clifden housing estate as decision due shortly

A number of local objections have been lodged against a significant planned housing development in Clifden, as county planners are to make a decision shortly.

The project would see 30 homes built at Westport Road, at a site beside the existing Connemara Way Apartments.





The plans involve 30 units, in a mix of three, two and single bed units across four blocks.

The entrance would be at Westport Road, and footpaths and pedestrian crossings would be created to align with existing public footpaths.

But a number of local submissions claim the project would amount to serious overdevelopment of the site, with one saying it’d be more appropriate in a built-up urban area.

Others say they’re not against development on the site, but would prefer to see something smaller that reflects the character of the area.

Among the raft of other issues raised are concerns about potential traffic issues along the road network.

A decision is due in the coming days.

