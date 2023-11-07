Objections lodged against significant Clifden housing estate as decision due shortly
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
A number of local objections have been lodged against a significant planned housing development in Clifden, as county planners are to make a decision shortly.
The project would see 30 homes built at Westport Road, at a site beside the existing Connemara Way Apartments.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
The plans involve 30 units, in a mix of three, two and single bed units across four blocks.
The entrance would be at Westport Road, and footpaths and pedestrian crossings would be created to align with existing public footpaths.
But a number of local submissions claim the project would amount to serious overdevelopment of the site, with one saying it’d be more appropriate in a built-up urban area.
Others say they’re not against development on the site, but would prefer to see something smaller that reflects the character of the area.
Among the raft of other issues raised are concerns about potential traffic issues along the road network.
A decision is due in the coming days.
The post Objections lodged against significant Clifden housing estate as decision due shortly appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Gardaí seek witnesses or camera footage as money stolen from taxi driver in Ballybane
Gardaí are looking for witnesses to the theft of money from a taxi driver in Ballybane The incide...
Community Alert Groups urged to be more proactive coming into winter
Community Alert Groups are being urged to be more proactive coming into winter. That was the mess...
Man in critical condition and four arrests after violent disorder incident in Ballinasloe whi
Four people have been arrested in connection with a violent disorder incident in Ballinasloe, whi...
Burst watermain causes outage in parts of Tuam town
Residents and businesses in Tuam Town will be without a supply of water today due to a burst wate...
Slight drop in eviction notices in Galway in Quarter 3
There has been a slight drop in the number of eviction notices issued to Galway tenants. From Jul...
Poor public attendance at annual County Galway Joint Policing Committee Public meeting
Disappointment is being expressed after a very poor public turnout at this year’s Joint Policing ...
100 local cyclists turn out for Galway Cycling Campaign’s free bike lights initiative
Around a hundred local cyclists will be safer on our roads after Galway Cycling Campaign’s ...
Four days of roadworks on the N83 Knockdoe Cross
Traffic delays are expected from tomorrow (tues nov 7) when four days of roadworks are to start o...
Galway farmers urged to make voice heard as first votes to be cast in IFA presidential elections
The first in-person votes will be cast tonight in the elections for the next President and Deputy...