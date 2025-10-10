Oats-spreading saga in city has councillors feeling like "clowns"

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The ongoing saga of oats being spread all over the city is making councillors feel like they’re being treated like “clowns and fools”.

That’s according to Councillor Frank Fahy, who has raised the issue once again at a meeting at City Hall.

The issue has been going on for years, and once again city officials said it is being dealt with on a multi-agency basis, but it’s a “sensitive issue”.

Councillor Fahy refused to accept that and said an entire city cannot be held to ransom by one person littering, causing slip hazards, and feeding vermin and wildlife.

Councillor Fahy told David Nevin someone at City Hall is either unwilling, or incapable of doing their job.