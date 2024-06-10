Ó Tuairisg squeezed out on final count in Conamara South

There was drama right to the end of counting in the Conamara South – with Fianna Fáil first timer Daragh Ó Tuairisg losing out in sight of the finishing post.

The transfer of his party colleague Daithí Ó Cualáin’s 1,056 votes ensured election for Máirtín Lee – but they also ensured that Independent Ireland secured another seat with Michael Leainde.

Tomás Ó Curraoin also retained his seat as the final three seats were filled without any of the candidates reaching the quota.

Count 10

Distribution of Ó Cualáin’s 1,056 votes

*Curraoin, Tomás Ó (Rep SF) (+194) 1,596 (Elected)

*Leainde, Michael (Ind Ind) (+248) 1,379 (Elected)

*Lee, Máirtin (FF) (+294) 1,372 (Elected)

Ó Tuairisg, Daragh (FF) (+155) 1,346