O’ Cuiv says refusing grid connections for data centres would be “short sighted” and damaging to economy

Refusing grid connections for new data centres would be a very “short sighted” move that would damage our economy.

That’s according to Galway West TD Eamon O’ Cuiv, who’s told the Dáil he understands there’s a risk the energy regulator may refuse grid connections.


He said we’ve built up a thriving digital sector in recent decades – and it’s the fifth most advanced digital economy in the European Union.

Deputy O’ Cuiv argued a comprehensive, longer-term view is needed – and just blanket refusing grid connections.

The post O’ Cuiv says refusing grid connections for data centres would be “short sighted” and damaging to economy appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

