O’ Cuiv says desire for more family time behind decision to step back from politics

Galway West TD Eamon O’ Cuiv says a desire for more family time was a major factor in his decision not to contest the upcoming General Election.

The Fianna Fail veteran was first elected in 1992 – and has been returned every time since, topping the poll in 2002, 2007, 2011, 2016 and 2020.





Speaking to John Morley, he said it’s been a privilege, an honor, and immensely rewarding to serve Galway West for three decades.

But he said it’s a very demanding role – and now is the right time to focus on spending more time with family.

