O’ Cuiv says a lot of “misunderstanding and misinformation” around asylum seekers

There’s a lot of “misunderstanding and misinformation” in the public space about asylum seekers.

That’s according to Galway West TD Eamon O’ Cuiv, who was speaking during a Dáil debate on International Protection Applicants.





He said certain aspects of the system are very frustrating, and traditionally the system has been extremely slow.

Deputy O’ Cuiv also acknowledged pressures on our housing stock and health service, and said both need to be tackled with the utmost sense of urgency.

But he said asylum seekers make up a very small amount of the overall number of people coming into the country every year.

