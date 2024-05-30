O’ Cuiv highlights unrealistic distances between Local Link bus stops in Connemara
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
It’s good to see the rollout of rural public transport services – but some of them have completely unrealistic distances between stops.
That’s according to Galway West TD Eamon O’ Cuiv, who’s raised issues with Local Link services in Connemara.
Speaking in the Dáil, he specifically referenced services from An Cheathrú Rua to Claremorris, and from an Cheathrú Rua to Clifden.
Fianna Fail Deputy O’ Cuiv said action has to be taken if the services are to be credible for many people.
The post O' Cuiv highlights unrealistic distances between Local Link bus stops in Connemara appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
