Ó Cualáin loses his Conamara South seat

Published:
-
-
Author: Francis Farragher
~ 1 minutes read
Sitting Councillor Dáithí Ó Cualáin exited the election race at the count centre this lunchtime, when his elected colleague Padraig Mac an Iomaire’s 112 votes were distributed.
Conamara South
Count 9
Distribution of Mac an Iomaire’s 112 votes
Curraoin, Tomás Ó (Rep SF) (+19) 1,402
Ó Tuairisg, Daragh (FF) (+41) 1,191
Leainde, Michael (Ind Ind) (+4) 1,131
Lee, Máirtin (FF) (+17) 1,078
Ó Cualáin, Dáithí (FF) (+28) 1,056
Ó Cualáin eliminated.
