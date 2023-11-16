  • Services

Services

NYPD Choir established to perform breathtaking rendition of ‘Galway Bay’

Published:

NYPD Choir established to perform breathtaking rendition of ‘Galway Bay’
Share story:

‘Fairytale of New York’ is an iconic and timeless Christmas classic – and hopefully it’ll be another two weeks before the familiar track hits your radio.

But few people realise there never was an NYPD choir – and it goes without saying, they never sang ‘Galway Bay’.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

And EPIC, the Irish Emigration Museum in Dublin, has now orchestrated a special Christmas celebration to right that wrong.

A group of retired NYPD officers have come together to form a choir, and have created a festive rendition of ‘Galway Bay’.

A music video has also been created, which showcases the choir, as well as Dunguaire Castle in Kinvara.

The post NYPD Choir established to perform breathtaking rendition of ‘Galway Bay’ appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Volunteers sought for Grattan Beach clean-up after Storm Debi

People are being encouraged to help clean-up Grattan Beach this weekend following Storm Debi. The...

no_space
€115K in digital equipment funding for Galway public libraries

30 public libraries across Galway are set to benefit from a €115,000 pot of funding for new digit...

no_space
Claddagh Watch carrying out double patrols tonight for student Christmas Jumper Day

‘Look out for each other’ – that’s the message from Claddagh Watch on stu...

no_space
Award-winning seafood business in Kilcolgan completes €172,000 investment

An award-winning seafood business in Kilcolgan has completed a €172,000 investment, supported by ...

no_space
Seven Galway companies named as finalists in the Irish Medtech Awards

Seven Galway companies are finalists at the Irish Medtech Association Awards, which are being hos...

no_space
Australian and New Zealand journalists visit Galway

Seven travel journalists from Australia and New Zealand have been exploring Galway, as guests of ...

no_space
Two University of Galway academics make Highly Cited Researchers 2023 List

Two University of Galway academic researchers have been named on the annual Highly Cited Research...

no_space
Public consultation on Portumna Forest Park Vision Masterplan extended

Colilte and Fáilte Ireland have extended the public consultation on Portumna Forest Park to Tuesd...

no_space
Plans for 227 new homes in Rahoon rejected by planners

Plans for a major housing development on the west side of the city have been turned down. Glenvea...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up