NYPD Choir established to perform breathtaking rendition of ‘Galway Bay’
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
‘Fairytale of New York’ is an iconic and timeless Christmas classic – and hopefully it’ll be another two weeks before the familiar track hits your radio.
But few people realise there never was an NYPD choir – and it goes without saying, they never sang ‘Galway Bay’.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
And EPIC, the Irish Emigration Museum in Dublin, has now orchestrated a special Christmas celebration to right that wrong.
A group of retired NYPD officers have come together to form a choir, and have created a festive rendition of ‘Galway Bay’.
A music video has also been created, which showcases the choir, as well as Dunguaire Castle in Kinvara.
The post NYPD Choir established to perform breathtaking rendition of ‘Galway Bay’ appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Volunteers sought for Grattan Beach clean-up after Storm Debi
People are being encouraged to help clean-up Grattan Beach this weekend following Storm Debi. The...
€115K in digital equipment funding for Galway public libraries
30 public libraries across Galway are set to benefit from a €115,000 pot of funding for new digit...
Claddagh Watch carrying out double patrols tonight for student Christmas Jumper Day
‘Look out for each other’ – that’s the message from Claddagh Watch on stu...
Award-winning seafood business in Kilcolgan completes €172,000 investment
An award-winning seafood business in Kilcolgan has completed a €172,000 investment, supported by ...
Seven Galway companies named as finalists in the Irish Medtech Awards
Seven Galway companies are finalists at the Irish Medtech Association Awards, which are being hos...
Australian and New Zealand journalists visit Galway
Seven travel journalists from Australia and New Zealand have been exploring Galway, as guests of ...
Two University of Galway academics make Highly Cited Researchers 2023 List
Two University of Galway academic researchers have been named on the annual Highly Cited Research...
Public consultation on Portumna Forest Park Vision Masterplan extended
Colilte and Fáilte Ireland have extended the public consultation on Portumna Forest Park to Tuesd...
Plans for 227 new homes in Rahoon rejected by planners
Plans for a major housing development on the west side of the city have been turned down. Glenvea...