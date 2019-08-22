Nurses union warns overcrowding crisis worsening at UHG

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation is warning that the overcrowding crisis is worsening at UHG this week.

The hospital is the second most overcrowded hospital nationwide today, and has been the third most overcrowded for two days earlier this week.

40 people are waiting on trolleys or in wards at the emergency department at UHG, making it the second most overcrowded nationwide.

University Hospital Limerick is the most overcrowded with 53.

Cork University Hospital is third most overcrowded with 36.

