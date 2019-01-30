Nurses and midwives join picket line at UHG in call for better pay and staffing

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Up to 200 nurses and midwives have gathered in demonstration outside UHG this morning.

The group has joined the picket line in a call to demand better pay and further staffing.

37,000 INMO members nationwide are on the picket line.

A further five days of industrial action are planned over the next fortnight.

Patients are being urged to stay away from emergency departments today, and the HSE has cancelled 25,000 medical appointments.

Protestors at UHG are holding banners with various slogans such as ‘More nurses and midwives – there’s safety in numbers’.

To hear from the nurses and members of the public tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…