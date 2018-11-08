Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Benedictine nuns’ trust which owns Kylemore Abbey and Gardens in Connemara recorded a €1.375m windfall last year.
Recent accounts filed on the popular tourist attraction show that the Kylemore Trust, charged rent of €800,000 to the Kylemore Abbey and Gardens last year.
According to the Irish Independent the nuns’ Trust also received a charitable donation of €575,000 from the firm last year.
Tune in to Galway Bay fm news for more details…
Nuns’ Trust at Kylemore Abbey records 1.3 million euro windfall last year
Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Benedictine nuns’ trust which owns Kylemore Abbey and Gardens in Connemara recorded a €1.375m windfall last year.