Nuns’ Trust at Kylemore Abbey records 1.3 million euro windfall last year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Benedictine nuns’ trust which owns Kylemore Abbey and Gardens in Connemara recorded a €1.375m windfall last year.

Recent accounts filed on the popular tourist attraction show that the Kylemore Trust, charged rent of €800,000 to the Kylemore Abbey and Gardens last year.

According to the Irish Independent the nuns’ Trust also received a charitable donation of €575,000 from the firm last year.

Tune in to Galway Bay fm news for more details…