Numbers add up for Galway accountancy merger

A long-established accounting firm in Galway city centre is joining forces with one of the leading professional service firms in Ireland.

FCC Chartered Accountants – part of Galway’s financial landscape since 1971 and previously part of CAG (Crescent Accountancy Group) Chartered Accountants – will be joining the expanding Irish team at Xeinadin,

The Galway company has enjoyed a period of significant growth with its client base doubling since 2021.

FCC Partners Dermot Callanan and Jonathan Colohan described joining Xeinadin as ‘a major step forward in the growth cycle for our firm’.

“We feel joining Xeinadin will greatly benefit our firm and our clients, who will now have access to a wider range of services and resources and an enhanced pool of experts from all over Ireland and the UK,” they said.

“It also gives our employees growth opportunities and access to highly experienced and motivated peers, which is a huge positive for their career path.

“We are delighted that the co-founder of FCC, Frank Fahy, will remain involved as we rebrand to Xeinadin.

“His drive and determination to constantly deliver high-quality client service is imprinted within the ethos of both of us, and our staff, and has given us the reputation that we have in the market; values that we will take into our exciting future with Xeinadin,” they added.

Sandra Clarke, Managing Partner of Xeinadin, saw FCC Chartered Accountants joining Xeinadin as ‘another step forward in our growth in Ireland and the west of the country’.

Xeinadin already has offices in Galway, and they believe that FCC’s addition will help to grow and expand Xeinadin’s presence and offering in Galway city centre and the surrounding counties.

Pictured: Dermot Callanan, Partner, FCC; Sandra Clarke, Xeinadin Ireland Managing Partner; and Jonathan Colohan, Partner, FCC, pictured in Galway where Xeinadin has announced that Galway accountancy firm FCC Chartered Accountants will be joining its expanding Irish team.