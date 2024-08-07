Number of vacant homes in Galway still 50% higher than national average

The number of vacant homes across Galway is still almost 50% higher than the national average.

That’s according to the latest Residential Buildings Report from database firm GeoDirectory.





The residential vacancy rate in Galway for Q2 of this year was 5.5 percent – compared to a national average of 3.9 percent.

The lowest vacancy rate in the country is Dublin at 1.3 percent – while the highest is Leitrim at 12 percent.

CEO of GeoDirectory Dara Keogh says there is a big difference between the east and west of the country:

