Number of vacant homes in Galway still 50% higher than national average
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
The number of vacant homes across Galway is still almost 50% higher than the national average.
That’s according to the latest Residential Buildings Report from database firm GeoDirectory.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
The residential vacancy rate in Galway for Q2 of this year was 5.5 percent – compared to a national average of 3.9 percent.
The lowest vacancy rate in the country is Dublin at 1.3 percent – while the highest is Leitrim at 12 percent.
CEO of GeoDirectory Dara Keogh says there is a big difference between the east and west of the country:
The post Number of vacant homes in Galway still 50% higher than national average appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Portable E-coli test for water developed in Galway
A new portable technology for on-the-spot testing of drinking water quality to detect E.coli bact...
Long-serving staff members celebrate 30 years of Boston Scientific
Ten employees at Boston Scientific are celebrating a milestone achievement this year – they...
Loughrea-based wastewater company Glanua buys UK’s Aqua Operations
Loughrea-based wastewater engineering company Glanua has bought UK company Aqua Operations. The U...
Local TD concerned at 50% surge in community healthcare waiting lists
Local TD Michael Fitzmaurice is very concerned that waiting lists for community healthcare have s...
Chanelle Pharma appoints new CEO
Loughrea based pharmacutical company Chanelle Pharma have appointed a new CEO with immediate effe...
New figures show electric car registrations in Galway fall by 42% so far in 2024
New electric car registrations in Galway so far for 2024 have fallen by just over 42% compared to...
Supply of second-hand homes in West and Northwest down by 60 per cent over past decade
The supply of second-hand homes in the West and Northwest area is down by 60 per cent over the pa...
Farm Relief Services, which have strong presence in Galway, rebrand as FRS Co-op
The Farm Relief Services, which have a strong presence in Galway, have returned to their roots wi...
Galway businesses get €3.7 million under Increased Cost of Business grant
Galway businesses have been allocated over €3.7 million this year under the Increased Cost of Bus...