Number of Ukrainians employed in Galway has doubled in past year

The number of Ukrainian refugees now employed in Galway has doubled in the past year.
As of March 11th 2024, 2,538 of those who have fled from Ukraine since the Russian invasion are in employment in Galway.
That amounts to almost half of the arrivals to Galway from the war-torn country.
Around 6,000 Ukrainian refugees are now living in Galway, with the majority of those in the city and Connemara.
